KCR doesn’t work with cheaters: KTR on PM’s claims

In a sharp reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that K Chandrasekhar Rao had proposed his party’s merger in the NDA, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Telangana chief minister was a fighter who does not work with cheaters.

Modi had claimed that “the chief minister popularly known as KCR had proposed that BRS will be part of the NDA, but the proposal was turned down by Modi”.

Calling Modi’s claim a white lie and fabrication by the chancellor (Modi) of the biggest jumla factory (the BJP) Rao said, “Why should we make such a move – Did a mad dog bite us? All the parties that were with the NDA have left you – Shiv Sena, JD (U), TDP, Shiromani Akali Dal have left you, who all are with you? The CBI, IT, and ED are there, is there anybody else in NDA?”

Taking a dig at Mr Modi, Rao said he claimed he was a clean man but considers everyone else corrupt. He then questioned the prime minister about Himanta Biswa Sharma, Narayan Rane, YS Sujana Chowdary, and CM Ramesh who had corruption cases against them till they joined the BJP.

“KCR is a fighter and he will never work with a cheater. He will never compromise with leaders like you or your parties… We are neither slaves of Gujarat nor of Delhi,” said the Telangana minister.

The BRS has won twice, particularly last time because of a chunk of minority votes and it will be difficult for the regional party to get into NDA or openly hobnob with the BJP because it cannot afford to lose that vote bank.