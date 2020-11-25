Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initially send a few samples of the Covid-19 vaccine to the states to determine if there are any side effects and then administer to the rest.

The chief minister informed Modi that the state government was ready to distribute and administer the vaccine on a priority basis and has prepared an action plan. He instructed officials to prepare for the cold chain. He reminded that India has various regions with different weather conditions.

“Corona virus did not affect the country in a uniform manner. Vaccine, too, may lead to different side effects in different regions. Hence, initially send a batch of vaccine doses to the states which can be administered to some people.

Let us assess the situation after administering the vaccine on these people and then administer it to the rest,” said Rao.

Apart from the CM, senior officials, vice-chancellor of health university as well as members of Covid-19 experts’ committee attended the video conference.

Later the chief minister held a meeting with officials and instructed them to prepare the necessary infrastructure for the vaccine cold chain. Committees should be formed at the state, district and block level to roll out vaccination programme against Covid-19.

The vaccine should be first administered to frontline workers, citizens about 60 years of age and those with acute health issues.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with officials after the video conference with PM Modi.

He directed officials to focus on infrastructure facilities for storing the vaccine at the optimum temperature and transportation to remote areas. Officials were asked to come up with an action plan for distribution of the vaccine.

The PM has discussed about the vaccination, including identifying those to be administered first, priorities, policies to be followed at the field level and procedures of vaccine distribution.