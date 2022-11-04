KCR alleges BJP planning to topple four elected state govt, terms it ‘organised crime’

Terming the MLA poaching case as “organised crime”, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday alleged that BJP was planning to bring down four elected state governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Rao appealed to the Chief Justice of India and other Supreme Court judges to take required steps in the MLA poaching case in order to save democracy.

“This is the kind of open purchase of MLAs and dethroning of governments. They are openly saying in this video they have dethroned eight governments and how we (they) conducted the operations. Now we are in the process of dethroning four governments that is Telangana, Delhi, Andhra (Pradesh) and Rajasthan,” alleged the chief minister.

He said he has sent the video footages to judges, political parties, media houses and vigilance commission.

“The evidence was first submitted to Telangana High Court by police and then it was sent across the country,” said the chief minister.

The original footage ran to three hours. A video clip of Prime Minister before West Bengal polls where he claims 40 TMC MLAs were in touch, was played first and then a clip of the three accused in the MLA poaching case who described their modus operandi in toppling governments.

Mr Rao appealed to the Prime Minister to stop the toppling of governments saying: “Modiji, it’s a request I am your political colleague… Over eight years I have worked along with you. But stop this dethroning, follow democracy. You have become Prime Minister twice. What more do you want? Nobody rules for 1000 years. Fraudsters are taking your name and that of Amit Shah.”

He alleged the accused had taken names of BJP leaders like BL Santosh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

The accused had multiple ID cards, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards.

One of the arrested spoke to Tushar (Vellapally) who contested against Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.

The chief minister had also alerted his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal that 24 MLAs have been bought. He alleged that the central government was under “extra-constitutional forces.”