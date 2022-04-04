Kashmiri Pandit shot, injured by militants in J&K’s Shopian

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot and injured by militants in J&K’s Shopian district on Monday, police said.

Police sources said militants fired at and injured Sonu Kumar Balji of Chotagam village of Shopian.

“He has been shifted to hospital for treatment and the area has been cordoned off for searches.

Militants earlier shot and injured two non-local labourers in Lajurah village of Shopian.

Militants also shot at two CRPF troopers in Maisuma locality of uptown Srinagar.

One of the injured CRPF troopers later succumbed in the hospital.