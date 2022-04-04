Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Kashmiri Pandit shot, injured by militants in J&K’s Shopian

Kashmiri Pandit shot, injured by militants in J&K’s Shopian

Police sources said militants fired at and injured Sonu Kumar Balji of Chotagam village of Shopian.

“He has been shifted to hospital for treatment and the area has been cordoned off for searches.

IANS | Jammu | April 4, 2022 8:45 pm

Kashmiri Pandit shot, injured by militants in J&K's Shopian(Image source: Instagram @anupamkher)

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot and injured by militants in J&K’s Shopian district on Monday, police said.

Police sources said militants fired at and injured Sonu Kumar Balji of Chotagam village of Shopian.

“He has been shifted to hospital for treatment and the area has been cordoned off for searches.

Militants earlier shot and injured two non-local labourers in Lajurah village of Shopian.

Militants also shot at two CRPF troopers in Maisuma locality of uptown Srinagar.

One of the injured CRPF troopers later succumbed in the hospital.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Uttarakhand BJP mulling action against those who worked against party
Time left in tournament,Sunrisers Hyderabad can still bounce back says Markram
Kwatra named as new foreign secretary