Kashmiri handicrafts to be exported to Germany

Modalities are being worked on promoting the export of Kashmiri handicrafts in Germany which is the largest buyer of carpets from the valley.

The Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah on Friday held an extensive web meeting with Dr. Suyash Chavan, Consulate General of India (CGI), Germany to discuss the issue.

The online meeting dealt exclusively with reviewing the scope of developing end-to-end export linkages to provide quality handicraft products of Kashmir to the German market in particular and the rest of Europe in general so as to ensure quality products reach Germany to increase the handicraft exports to Germany.

Germany is the largest consumer of Kashmir carpets and in addition imports chain stitch, paper machine, and walnut furniture from Kashmir. As the weather of Germany is characterized by cold winters, this makes it a perfect destination for the use of Kashmiri shawls, rugs, and carpets.

The tie-up shall also aim to connect art lovers and handicraft importers of Germany with exporters from Kashmir and also achieve a tie-up of master craftsmen and artisans of Kashmir with art connoisseurs through digital platforms, which shall ensure long term sustainability for arts like papier-machie, sozni, kani shawl, basket weaving, khatamband, wood carving, silver and copper carving, carpet weaving, leather, silk and pashmina weaving amongst other crafts that Kashmir is known for in German markets.

It was discussed that the participation of handicrafts and handloom shall be facilitated in participation in upcoming expos and trade shows which shall provide an opportunity of international exposure as well as showcasing the Kashmiri art at international platforms selling their inventory which has remained unsold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To begin with, GI certified products of Kashmir shall be presented to the Consulate General of India, Germany which includes pashmina, khatamband, walnut wood carving, sozni, kani shawl, hand-knotted carpet, paper machie, and saffron for display in the Consulate General Munich office and in the exhibitions at Germany.

The consulate general was briefed about the export incentive announced by the Government on GI-certified goods and about the renewed focus on Handicrafts in view of the recent UNESCO craft listing for Srinagar City.

He was apprised about initiatives taken to promote artisans through Craft tours. Consulate General was also apprised about the GI labeling of Kashmir carpets and adaption of blockchain mechanism to check piracy and misbranding of Kashmir handicrafts

The Consulate General expressed his desire for cross-platform exchange and promotion of departmental social media handles in Germany. The Counsel General requested for digital content like films and photographs on Kashmir craft to be promoted by counsel handle.

The Counsel General was assured that digital content like pictures videos, brochures will be provided to CG for dissemination in the German market.