Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ celebrates our rich history and civilisation: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the second edition of ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ wrote on X, “It is a celebration of India’s rich history and civilization. Kashi Tamil Sangamam is an expression of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. The second edition is set to commence on December 17.

We all have the privilege of participating in the unity that flows at the confluence of the shared cultures of North and South India. Kashi extends a heartfelt invitation to you to be a part of this festival celebrating our diverse, yet unified Indian identity.”

