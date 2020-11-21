Karnataka is actively considering imposing a ban on online gaming sites and mobile applications (apps) in the state, state home minister, Basavaraj Bommai said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme to honour police personnel with CM’s medal here, Bommai said, “Online games are ruining many lives in the state. We have noticed it. Many illegal gambling and betting websites have mushroomed during the lockdown. We need to put an end to such a menace.”

The home minister added that the state government was still studying various laws and rules that are already in practice in other states.

“What is more worrisome is that our youngsters have become addicted to this type of gambling. Many have lost their properties. I appeal to parents and elders to come out and register a complaint against online platforms if any youngster is addicted to gambling and forcing them to give away their properties,” he said.

Responding to a question, Bommai asserted that the police department is committed to stamp out the drug menace in the state and it does not matter if an accused is high-profile or low-profile perpetrator. “For us going to the root of the problem is important and not the person per se,” he said and reiterated that the police will not succumb to any pressure.