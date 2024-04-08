Karnataka Minister’s wife approaches police against BJP MLA Yatnal over unsavoury comment against family

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife Tabu Rao has filed a complaint against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal over his alleged derogatory remarks against them, according to the police.

Tabu Rao filed a complaint on Sunday at the Sanjayanagar Police Station against Yatnal, the BJP MLA from Vijayapura .

Yatnal allegedly used remarks referring to Dinesh Gundu Rao’s inter-religious marriage with Tabu.

Yatnal’s attack came after Rao posted on X about a BJP worker being detained for questioning by a team of the NIA in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

Speaking after filing the complaint, Tabu Rao said, “I am not in politics, I don’t even know who Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal is. I am involved in social work beyond religion. However, he made such a statement to me. Is it BJP politics to talk about someone’s wife and children?”

Terming Yatnal’s politics divisive, Tabu Rao said the BJP has no issues on development to fight the elections.

“Dinesh Gundurao is in politics. Talking about him is natural. But I can’t stand talking about myself. Besides, it is enough to see the playing cards of Muslims again and again. That’s why I have decided to file a criminal defamation suit,” she said.

She further asked the BJP leader to tender an apology.

“It is very sad to drag Muslims, people of the house into every other conversation in India, and this has become the BJP’s politics…I demand an apology from that gentleman because I don’t know who is and for what reason he has said that,” she said.