Karnataka geologist murder: Sacked driver detained for allegedly killing Prathima KS

In a major breakthrough, the Bengaluru Police has detained a man in connection with the murder of senior geologist Prathima KS. The police said that the detained person was the former driver of the deceased. He was recently sacked from his job.

Prathima KS, the 44-year-old geologist in the Department of Mines and Geology, Karnataka, was found dead in Bengaluru on Sunday. The police suspected murder and launched an investigation, which led them to the sacked driver.

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said that the interrogation of the detained individual is underway and motive behind the murder and other information will be available after that.

“We have detained one person in connection with the case. Interrogation is underway. The detained person was her driver and was fired from the job recently. More information will be available after questioning, Dayananda said.

According to the police, Prathima’s current driver had dropped her home at around 8 PM on Saturday night. The next day, the police found her body with her throat slit at her home.

The preliminary inquiry pointed towards murder by strangulation and throat slit. Police suspected the murderer was someone known to her and was aware of her schedule.

The deceased was a resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Doddakallasandra. According to her colleagues, she had recently conducted several raids and was one of the bravest officers of the mines and geology department.