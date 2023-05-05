BJP will make Karnataka No. 1 State: PM

Addressing poll rallies in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said since Independence, the Congress has worked to corrupt the country’s systems and politics, and in the last few years, started creating false narratives to mislead the people.

At a rally in Ballari, Mr Modi said the BJP’s manifesto has committed to make Karnataka the country’s No. 1 State and gives a roadmap for that. The Congress manifesto, on the other hand, is full of false promises and talks of lockdowns and appeasement, while committing to reverse positive initiatives. The Congress cannot do anything good for the State, he said.

The Prime Minister said the Congress is so much in jitters that it is objecting to his making the chant of “Jai Bajrang Bali.” This shows how far the Congress can go to pursue the policy of appeasement.

“The double-engine government under the leadership of Yeddyurappa ji and Bommai ji,” he said, “got a chance to serve for only three and a half years. When Congress government was here, it gave priority to corruption instead of Karnataka’s development,” he said.

“What was the reason for this,” Mr Modi said. Congress’ former PM Rajiv Gandhi himself said that his government sent 100 paise from Delhi, but only 15 paise reached the poor. In a way, he himself accepted that the Congress is a party with 85 per cent commission,” the Prime Minister said.

Security system, law and order are the most important requirement to make Karnataka number one state of country, he said. It is equally important for Karnataka to remain free from terrorism. BJP has always been tough against terrorism. But the Congress gets stomach ache whenever action is taken on terrorism, the Prime Minister said.

“I am surprised to see that Congress has succumbed to terrorism for the sake of its vote bank. Can such a party ever save Karnataka? In the atmosphere of terror, the industry, IT industry, agriculture, farming and glorious culture here will be destroyed,” Mr Modi said.

‘The Kerala Story’ film is based on a terror conspiracy, the Prime Minister said. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists’ design. The Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. The Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank, he charged.

Highlighting “Operation Kaveri” to evacuate stranded Indians in conflict-ridden Sudan, the Prime Minister said that even big countries refused to evacuate their citizens but, India carried on the operations for the safety of its citizens. So far, more than 3500 people have returned to their homeland under Operation Kaveri, which was run to evacuate Indians trapped in Sudan.

“I can’t see my countrymen in pain and to save them I can go upto any extent. Our government ensured nurses are rescued from Iraq, Group Captain Abhinandan was brought back to India,” said PM Modi. “The BJP government launched Operation Kaveri and rescued Indians from Sudan. Congress was waiting for an unfortunate incident to happen to play politics with the people of Karnataka,” he added.

In Tumakuru later, the Prime Minister addressed a meeting after a road-show and said Congress objects to the name of Hanuman who was celebrated by poets of Karnataka. The Congress is stuck with appeasement and can never think of development of Karnataka, he said.

People in Karnataka have understood the game of Congress and Janata Dal (S), he said. They know these parties can only give a weak government to Karnataka. The Janata Dal (S) candidates are Congress candidates only, he said. These two parties will stop all investment in Karnataka, he said.

The Prime Minister said the BJP adopted “Make in India” concept for defence requirements. The Congress wanted India to depend on imports for defence equipment. During Congress Governments, the defence imports were controlled by small family groups. The BJP changed the policy, he said.

The Congress was a 85 per cent commission government, he said. The patry ruined the HAL. After BJP, this was changed. During the Congress Governments, there were no defence deals without commissions. Congress leader and former PM Rajiv Gandhi had himself admitted the 85 per cent theft of funds. He used to say only 15 paise out of a Rupee reached the targeted people, Mr Modi said.

Chanting Bajrang Bali ki Jai and Bharat Mata ki Jai, Mr Modi asked people to show support for the party by switching on the flashlights of their mobiles phones. He asked party workers to visit people and convey his greetings to them and seek votes.

The New National Education Policy is drafted by Karnataka’s K Kasturirangan, he said. This policy allows children to study in their mother tongues. The Congress is threatening to dump this policy if returned to power. This party needs to be punished by voters, he said.

The BJP wants village children to become doctors and engineers, he said. The Congress wants to end all options for children from underprivileged sections.

Referring to welfare measures taken by his Government, he said under the kisan Samman scheme, the Government had deposited Rs 2.50 lakh crore in small farmers’ accounts. Nine crore women in self-help groups were given finance without any guarantee up to Rs 20 lakh. Storage to keep grains are being created. The Government imported fertilisers at Rs 50 a kg and sold it to farmers at Rs 5 only. Two lakh gram panchayats were given optic fibre connections.