Fiery Left leader Kanhaiya Kumar today rushed to the residence of Bihar’s building construction minister Ashok Chaudhary, triggering speculations in the political circles. Chaudhary, a key aide of the chief minister Nitish Kumar, has been instrumental in making some opposition legislators and leaders join the JD-U.

The meeting assumes much political significance in the light of the Kanhaiya’s growing differences with the CPI leadership following a censure motion passed against him during the three-day national council meeting of the party held in Hyderabad last month.

The censure motion was passed in the light of Kanhaiya’s supporters allegedly roughing up the office secretary Indu Bhushan in the Bihar party office on 1 December.

Prior to that, Kanhaiya was accused of describing the CPI as the “Confusion Party of India.

Although Kanhaiya described his meeting as purely “non-political”, some recent developments amply explain there is indeed more than what meets the eye. As such, Chaudhary, of late, has been working as a “gateway” to the JD-U. Recently, two legislators, BSP legislator Zama Khan and Independent legislator Sumit Kumar Singh had met Chaudhary.

Both the legislators are now ministers in the Nitish Kumar government.

At presently, Kanhaiya finds himself completely isolated within the party although this could also be an attempt to exert pressure on his party.

Even as the matter grabbed media’s attention, a Lok Janshankti Party (LJP) MP Chandan Singh met chief minister Nitish Kumar at latter residence today.

Although Singh said the purpose of the meeting was to thank the chief minister who had taken care of him while he was admitted to AIIMSDelhi, the holding of the meeting amidst the prevailing bitterness between the JDU and the LJP tells a different story. The LJP has six members in the Lok Sabha.

The entire JD-U leadership has straightway blamed Chirag Paswan for its poor performance in the recentlyheld Bihar Assembly polls. In the elections, Paswan who heads the LJP had fielded candidates against the JD-U which split the NDA votes and caused much damage to the party. Paswan, however, didn’t field candidates against the BJP which tally went spectacularly up. An angry JD-U leadership has now asked the BJP to throw out the LJP from the NDA.