Kamal Nath writes to NCW for action in pregnancy tests issue

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath has written a letter to National Women Commission (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma demanding a high-level inquiry into the alleged pregnancy tests carried out on would-be brides at a ‘Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana’ mass-marriage event organised by the MP BJP government in Dindori district of MP on 22 April.

In his letter, Nath demanded stringent action against those found guilty of the shameful act.

The former MP CM alleged that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP government is insensitive towards women and girls. He called the incident shameful and a violation of the privacy and dignity of women.

The matter came to light after at least five of the girls who had registered to get married at the function were declared disqualified, after their pregnancy tests were carried out and the test reports came positive.

Mass marriages under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana’ were organised at village Gadasarai in tribal dominated Dindori district on 22 April to mark the festival of Akshay Tritiya. Around 224 marriages were to be carried out, but five girls were disqualified on grounds of being pregnant and consequently 219 weddings took place.