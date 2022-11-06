Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Delhi High Court has underlined that the judiciary has a key role to play in ensuring that there is socio-economic, political freedom and equality in the country.

Speaking at the 27th Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial Lecture, Justice Siddharth Mridul said,”We are completely divorced from reality when it comes to electing our representatives. It is unfortunate since I thought who

would aspire to serve the people would begin on the premise of ‘antyodaya’, which is the rise of the last person, the lowest common denominator. It’s precisely this where the judiciary has a very important role to play as law without politics is blind, and politics without law is deaf.”

“We must bear in mind that the judiciary as an institution is not just a sentinel to safeguard fundamental rights but to ensure that there is socio-economic and political freedom and equality in the country,” he said.

The 27th Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial Lecture was delivered by Nobel Laureate Professor Abhijeet Banerjee on the subject–Democracy on the Ground: What works, What doesn’t and Why?

Prof Banerjee was of the view that the fundamental problem with democracy in India is the size of the states and felt that smaller units are required for improving democracy.

However, Justice Mridul disagreed, highlighting the reality of democracy in smaller units in India. He mentioned a report on smaller states in North East India, which said that to contest elections for the post of Member of Legislative

Assembly, one needed to have a substantial war chest.

“Prof Banerjee spoke about smaller constituencies in terms of people, but I am a little ashamed to tell you that I read a report which says that smaller states in the North East, where population is sparse compared to other parts of India, anybody intending to contest elections for the post of an MLA needs to have a war chest of at least Rs 50 crore. Those are the realities of our democracy,” Justice Mridul said.

Justice Mridul suggested that for a democracy to work, emphasis must be placed on alleviating hunger and poverty.

“The reason I begin with this is that I have always believed that democracy, our democracy in particular, should be directed at the two principal crimes we inflict upon our people, and they are of course interlinked – hunger and poverty. Any system that does not alleviate people’s hunger and their poverty will not work and it cannot be countenanced,” he said.