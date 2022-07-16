After judicial custody, 3 Udaipur accused sent to Jail

Statesman News Service

Jaipur, 16 July.

A Special NIA Court here on Saturday sent three accused arrested in Udaipur’s Kanhaiya Lal beheading case to Ajmer’s High Security jail after completion of their judicial custody with NIA cops.

NIA officials produced the two main murder accused, Riyaz Attari and Gaus Mohammed, and third Farhan Mohd, who was arrested for his alleged conspiracy and recce. and the court sent them all to jail, one of the lawyers told the media outside the Collectorate annexe this afternoon.

All accused were brought in a highly secured bus from Ajmer and taken back under the armed cops.

The Court extended the NIA custody of three accused in Udaipur beheaded case till July 16, four others Asif Hussain, Mohd Mohsin,Wasim, Mohsin Khan sent to jail on July 12. However , the seven accused have been arrested by the NIA.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tailor was allegedly beheaded by the two main assailants at his shop in Dhanmandi area of Udaipur in the afternoon of June 28. Both the accused Riyaz and Gaus were arrested from Bhim in Rajsamand district by the state police on the same day. While four others were arrested later for their alleged role in conspiracy and recce. One accused was arrested from Hyderabad by NIA cops.