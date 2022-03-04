JSW bags first position in state-level ICT category

The steel producer Jindal Steel Works (JSW) bagged the first position in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) category at the CII Odisha Annual Meeting organized on Friday in Bhubaneswar.

The state level award ceremony was hosted under Industry Carnival for Quality Circles, Industry Relations, and Environment Safety & Health (ESH) and ICT categories.

JSW clinched the prestigious award in ICT segment through digital intervention for best practices model. A stringent selection process for the category was held in 2021, wherein all leading industries in the mines and minerals segment participated.

“The Odisha government through continuous hand holding has helped us to navigate the challenges and helped us achieve this milestone,” COO of JSW Ranjan Nayak said.

During the pandemic, JSW worked relentlessly in its Odisha mines to integrate its entire despatch with IEMS, FOIS, BRP & Signet, the leading technologies mandated by the State Government. The goal was to optimize cost, Quality and Productivity.

The company started mines operations in July 2020 and within a short span has led the digitalisation drive in the region. As a first mover in the country, JSW has established synergy with the government for digitalization stack verification system.

Tracking of vehicles via 100 per cent GPS installation and by geo fencing routes have reduced pilferages drastically. Digital intervention in Lab Information Management System (LIMS) for quality assurance has been deployed for process efficiency.

