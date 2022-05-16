JP Nadda to interact with 14 Heads of Missions today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday will interact with a group of heads of Missions to India.

Head of Missions from 14 countries will participate in an interaction with Nadda at 4 pm at BJP Headquarters 6A, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Margin Delhi tomorrow, according to an official statement issued by the party.

This interaction is a part of the series of programmes “Know BJP” initiatives launched by the party’s national president.

It is to be known that on the BJP Foundation Day, Nadda launched the new initiative “Know BJP” specifically to address the overseas audience and interacted with the Head of Missions of 13 countries of the world.

BJP intends to continue such interactions with small groups of foreign diplomats in the future too. Exchanges of delegations with political parties from different countries are also being planned in due course of time, read the statement.

Under the “Know BJP” initiative, the party will present detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure, and ongoing activities.

During this event, Nadda will elaborate on the history, struggles, successes, ideology, and contribution of the BJP and its governments in nation-building. He will also address the queries from distinguished guests.

After this, a documentary film depicting the journey of Jan Sangh and the BJP will also be shown during the program.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice-President DK Aruna, Party in charge of Foreign Affairs Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam, and a few other party leaders will also be present during the interaction.