BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday once again hit out at the Congress accusing it of signing an MoU with the Communist Party of China in 2008 that gave a free hand to Beijing to occupy Indian territory in Ladakh and consequently leading to the Galwan valley clash.

In the latest attack, Nadda presented a timeline starting with the signing of an MoU during the UPA government in 2008, Chinese Army occupying some areas in Ladakh in 2013, Rahul Gandhi’s “secret” meeting with Chinese Ambassador during Doklam standoff in 2017, Rahul Gandhi questioning the 2019 Balakot strike and finally the Congress’ debate on the Galwan valley clash.

JP Nadda further wondered if the events were the after effects of the 2008 MoU.

First, Congress signs MoU with Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation & demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU? pic.twitter.com/Z3WJhpt4Ol — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 23, 2020

BJP president JP Nadda had on Monday hit out at the Congress saying that they should stop compromising on national security and India’s territorial integrity as it would be the biggest disservice to the armed forces and asked not to buckle down.

He had also targeted former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh accusing him of “abjectly surrendering” hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China and “presiding over” 600 incursions made by the neighbouring country between 2010 and 2013 during his prime ministership.

Nadda also asked the former prime minister to stop “insulting” the armed forces repeatedly and questioning their valour, alleging that Congress leaders did so post the surgical strikes.

“Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese! During the UPA years saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight. Time and again belittles our forces.

“One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!” Nadda said in tweets.

Reacting to the remarks, the Congress hit back at the BJP and asked the saffron party not to compromise national security and the country’s territorial integrity, saying it would be the “biggest disservice” to the armed forces.

“Dear Sh Nadda and the BJP, Stop compromising on ‘national security’ and India’s ‘territorial integrity’.

“This would be the biggest disservice to our Armed Forces and our 20 martyrs. Don’t buckle down, have the strength to ‘rise to the occasion’. We’ll give the government every support,” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan valley on Monday night at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

India had officially announced that 20 of its soldiers were killed in a clash with the PLA in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.