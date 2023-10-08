Job scam: Opposition leader dismisses Kerala CM’s allegation

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Sunday dismissed the allegation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the job fraud allegations against the state Health Minister’s office are a part of the conspiracy and some individuals and the media are behind in it.

In a statement here, Satheesan said that if there is a conspiracy in the job fraud allegation against the Health Minister’s office, the CPI-M and the LDF are behind in it.

“The police have already confirmed that job fraud and bribery have taken place. If there is a conspiracy in it, it will be from the CPI-M and the LDF. The one who has been arrested and those who are absconding in the case, are all related to the CPI-M and the LDF,” Satheesan said.

The opposition leader said that some individuals and the media are not behind all this, as the Chief Minister claimed.

The opposition leader asked who is Akhil Sajeev, who is the prime accused in the case.

“Akhil Sajeev, the prime accused in the case, is a former Pathanamttitta district office secretary of the CITU. The accused still maintains good connections with several members of the CPI-M,” he said.

The police should look deeper into Akhil’s contacts, if they do so, the truth shall unfold by itself,” Satheesan further said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan had on Saturday alleged that job fraud allegations against the state Health Minister’s office are a part of the conspiracy.

Terming the job fraud allegation a political conspiracy to denigrate the Kerala government and rob its successful Nipah control strategy of its sheen, CM Vijayan said that there is a group of people behind this conspiracy.

He alleged that an instigator with expertise in planting fake news and a few media organisations orchestrated the scam.