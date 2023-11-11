J&K’s Kishtwar to be North India’s power hub: Minister

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the Kishtwar district in Jammu & Kashmir is set to emerge as North India’s major “power hub”, generating around 6,000 MW of electricity after completion of the ongoing power projects.

Dr Singh, who was on an extensive tour of the remote and peripheral areas of the hill district of Kishtwar, visited Gulabgarh in the Paddar area and the far-off village of Massu, where he also inaugurated a new School set up by “Shiksha Bharti” for the village children.

The Union Minister, who is a known physician and diabetologist, also participated in a Multi-Speciality Medical Camp organised by the Indian Army at village Gulabgarh.

Dr Singh said that 6 to 7 major hydro power projects have come up in the region in a short span of 9 to 10 years ever since Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister.

Elaborating on this, he pointed out that the largest project is coming up in Pakal Dul with a capacity of 1000 MW. Its estimated cost as of now is Rs 8,112.12 crore and expected timeline of completion is 2025. Another major project is Kiru Hydroelectric project with a capacity of 624 MW. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 4,285.59 crore and the scheduled completion timeline is 2025, he said.

The Minister said that the 850 MW Ratle project has been revived as a joint venture between the Centre and the Union Territory of J&K. In addition, the existing Dulhasti power station has an installed capacity of 390 MW while the Dulhasti II Hydroelectric project will have a capacity of 260 MW.

Dr Singh said these projects will not only augment power supply but also make up for the power shortage in the UT of J&K. The huge investment being made for the construction of these projects is also a boost for direct as well as indirect opportunities for the local people.