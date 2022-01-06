J&K’s former CMs Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba & Azad to lose SSG security cover

The government has decided to withdraw the special security group (SSG) protection of four former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to withdraw the SSG protection of National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, his son and party vice president Omar Abdullah, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was taken after a security review meeting by the government, sources said.

Officials said the decision was taken by the Security Review Coordination Committee, a group that oversees the threat perception of important leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

The SSG will now be entrusted with the security of serving chief ministers and their immediate family members.

Vehicles and other gadgets attached with security of former CMs will be transferred to the security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The SSG is a specialised security unit in Jammu and Kashmir created to protect chief ministers and former chief ministers.

The leaders will be provided security by the district police as well as the security wing based on the threat assessment, sources said.