J&K: Two soldiers injured in gunfight with killers of security personnel

Two soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists on Thursday evening when the Army intensified its operation against the terrorists who killed three security forces personnel in South Kashmir’s Kokernag.

The Kashmir Zone Police said in the morning that two LET terrorists, including Uzair Khan, have been encircled.

The security forces, including Army and local police, are being provided support by helicopters, quadcopters and drones to keep eye on the entire area.

The Chinar Corps Commander Lt General Rajiv Ghai and Rashtriya Rifles’ Victor Force commander Major General Balbir Singh visited the encounter site to boost the morale of troops in operations.

Search operation, which was put on hold for night, resumed in the thick foliage forest area of Gadol and the terrorists have been encircled, police said Thursday.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was the commanding officer of 19 RR, Major Ashish Dhonchak and DSP Humayun Bhat, the son of former DIG Kashmir Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, were killed during the initial exchange of fire.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha along with Chinar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary, Security Advisor to LG, DGP J&K and other officers laid wreaths to pay homage to the bravehearts, Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak who made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

The mortal remains of the martyrs would be laid to rest with full military honours at their respective hometowns, said a defence spokesman.