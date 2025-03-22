JK MLAs protest against Jal Jeevan Mission scam

As the World Water Day was being observed across the globe, MLAs in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly cutting across party lines on Saturday demanded a probe into the “scams” in implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) that aims to provide tap water to every household.

MLAs of the ruling National Conference (NC), BJP and independents demanded setting up of a house committee to probe the faulty implementation of the scheme.

Many MLAs alleged that sub-standard pipes worth crores of rupees have been purchased and dumped in villages. Certain water supply schemes have failed as such pipes have corroded and water was flowing waste.

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPI-M) said that glaciers that are the source of drinking water in J&K were melting fast due to global warming and it should be seen as a warning signal for the future generation.

Tarigami stressed that the climate sensitivity of J&K must be kept in mind while implementing road widening and rail connectivity schemes. Green cover was being felled to make way for these schemes.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma staged a walkout from the Assembly, accusing the government of non-serious attitude after not getting “satisfactory reply” to his question related to scientific disposal of solid waste in his constituency.

Sharma had raised a question about the dumping of solid waste at Kot Bhalwal village in his Jammu North constituency and asked for steps to shift the same to any alternate place.

“Kot Bhalwal is the site of our scientific solid waste management. The site is being developed for scientific processing of waste through the NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India),” Health Minister Sakina Itoo told the House in the absence of the minister.

She replied in negative to two related questions, including the health risk to the local residents and the steps taken for framing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in respect of waste disposal management and the physical or financial progress achieved in this regard.

Sharma said that he was not satisfied with the government’s response to his question. “What I have asked and what they have replied is that the smart city project rules give emphasis on scientific solid waste management, but this dumping site is posing a health risk to the locals and the government is saying there is no such issue,” he said and staged a walkout.

While leaving the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the BJP MLA said this government is “non-serious” and “this is unfortunate for this House”.