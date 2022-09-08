J&K L-G flags off boats in commemoration Ganderbal sufi saint

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off a fleet of boats and shikaras carrying devotees and artistes from Zero Bridge in Srinagar to Ganderbal to commemorate the Urs of Sufi saint Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA).

The Lt Governor expressed hope that the occasion would further strengthen the bond of goodwill and brotherhood among communities. Let us remind ourselves of the unity of mankind and resolve to strive for harmony and peace, he added.

Prominent citizens from all walks of life gathered at Zero Bridge to witness the occasion, which also marks the revival of water transport from Srinagar to Ganderbal. It is worth mentioning that the Urs of Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA) is being observed after three decades.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Wakf Board; Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB; religious leaders and people in large numbers were present on the occasion.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Dr Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Director, Tourism, Kashmir; Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council and senior officials of the UT Administration were also present.