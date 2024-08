JK Guv inaugurates film conclave

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the film-friendly and pragmatic J&K Film Policy will ensure that the heaven on earth truly becomes a heaven for filmmakers.

The LG was speaking after inaugurating the J&K Film Conclave, organised by Department of Information & Public Relations, at Srinagar.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor unveiled J&K Film Policy 2024 and launched a slew of initiatives including Single Window portal for Film Shooting Permissions and Subsidies, J&K Film Screening Series and Frames of Transformation Photography competition.

Advertisement

He also felicitated the winners of Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Making Competition.

The Lt Governor said the J&K Film Policy 2024 unveiled today will attract, support and facilitate regional, national and international film production in the UT.

“The film-friendly and pragmatic J&K Film Policy will ensure that the heaven on earth is truly a heaven for filmmakers. We will provide high-impact infrastructure, support in sourcing locations and a large pool of professionals, financial incentives to make the filming more attractive in J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

He highlighted that the J&K Film Policy also provides added incentives for films in local languages, thereby promoting regional cinema of J&K. It encourages filmmakers to hire local talent which will lead to employment generation and jobs for the local population of J&K, he added.

Speaking on the new initiatives taken by the government, the Lt Governor said the new interventions will have a strong multiplier effect and play a pivotal role in developing J&K- a global Film production hub. Single Window portal will ensure efficient handling of intricate formalities and seamless release of subsidies, he added.

The Lt Governor said the new initiative like J&K Film Screening Series is part of systemic and effective reforms to tap into a vibrant and youthful moviemaking culture and to provide space for emerging creators and film enthusiasts to exchange ideas on film aesthetics and strengthen Cine-club culture.

“J&K and Cinema is a symbol of oneness and cannot be seen separately. They are a perfect match. For great filmmakers like Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra, J&K was not only a shooting destination but also a cultural organism. In the past five years, there has been an effort to reconnect J&K with the culture of cinema and theatre. Our new initiatives highlight this resurgence,” the Lt Governor said.

Madhur Bhandarkar, Bollywood film-maker, lauded the Lt Governor led UT Administration for progressive Film policy and initiatives to create a vibrant film ecosystem in J&K.

‘J&K Film Conclave’ offers a platform for collaboration, idea exchange, and showcasing talent. The initiative aspires to build a sustainable and thriving film ecosystem in Jammu Kashmir.

The conclave is hosting a series of workshops on filmmaking, besides insightful panel discussions with film personalities like Rahhat Kazmi, Paragg Mehta, and Mir Sarwar. It also features Award-winning films from the Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Making Competition, premiere screening of “Country of Blind” and cultural performances by local artists.

Single Window portal launched today will simplify the process of applying for shooting permissions and subsidies. Filmmakers can now apply online for everything from shooting permits to subsidy, making the entire procedure straightforward and user-friendly.