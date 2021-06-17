Riding high on the success of ambitious ‘Back to Village initiative, J&K government is planning to reach out to 50,000 youth for financial assistance under the next leg of Back to Village program, the details of which would be finalised soon, officials said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his visits to various villages in the third phase of ‘Back To Village’ program had underscored the need to involve youth in the developmental process to make them financially independent, and job providers instead of job seekers.

Taking his vision forward, Jammu and Kashmir Bank advanced more than Rs 340 crore to as many as 19,600 youth from across the UT, against the target of about 8,800 youth. These youth were granted financial assistance, making them not only financially independent but also a source of livelihood to other families.

The Lt Governor during a high-level meeting of DDC Chairpersons, Administrative Secretaries, and District Development Commissioners on Wednesday announced that this year, the UT administration should aim to provide financial assistance to 50,000 unemployed youth in order to make them entrepreneur.

“Last year, our target was to pick up two unemployed boys and girls from each Panchayat to make them Entrepreneur. The youth of Jammu & Kashmir have immense talent and till date, we have provided this opportunity to more than 19,000 boys and girls. This year our aim should be to reach out to 50,000 youths with all the assistance so that they can become entrepreneurs,” the Lt Governor observed.”

Besides this, 18,000 posts have been advertised by SSB for recruitment in various departments. More posts are being identified.

Another significant decision taken by the government is that no work will be taken up by any department without following due procedure of tendering. Avoiding laid down procedures has been found leading to pilferages and quality issues. Tendering process will ensure transparency, accountability, and quality of works.