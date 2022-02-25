J&K Govt earmarks industrial estate for women entrepreneurs

In a first such step to encourage women entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council (AC) under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday declared the Industrial Estate at Seen Thakran, Udhampur, as a women industrial estate.

The Administrative Council reserved the industrial estate for women entrepreneurs and women-led industries.

The decision will benefit women entrepreneurs and industrialists as any business enterprise having a minimum of 51% stake held by a woman entrepreneur shall qualify to apply for allotment in reserved industrial estate.

Moreover, under the new J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy, the eligible women entrepreneurs will be allotted suitable parcels of land through a transparent single-window mechanism in a time-bound manner.

In another remarkable move, the Administrative Council approved remission of 50% stamp duty for all first time buyers of real estate in the housing sector for a period of two years.

The decision is aimed at giving a boost to the real-estate sector in Jammu and Kashmir and motivating the new buyers to participate in the market. It is also expected to provide momentum to property sale and registration by making the purchase of property attractive and affordable.

The Administrative Council also asked the Housing and Urban Development Department to work out the modalities for smooth implementation of the decision at the earliest.

Earlier, in line with its commitment to attract investment, promote infusion of technology, and create employment opportunities in the real estate sector, the Government hosted the first-ever Real Estate Summit in J&K, wherein several promoters in residential, retail, commercial space, film and entertainment industry, tourism & hospitality, logistics & warehousing, and financing institutions, participated, and shared their views for the collective vision of growth of the sector in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Administrative Council also accorded administrative approval to the construction works for women battalions at Sopore, Baramulla and Pargalta, Jammu.

The construction works will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs. 50 crore each and will include administration blocks, residential accommodations, hostels and office buildings among others.

Earlier, to check the rise in crime against women, the Government had raised two women battalions by sanctioning 2014 posts for recruiting women police officers on various ranks. The recruitment of these posts is currently underway.