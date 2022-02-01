J&K gets Rs.35581 crore, Ladakh 5958 crore in union budget

With a hike of Rs.1658 crore over the current year, the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated Rs.35581.44 core as part of the central government’s grants and loans assistance for the next fiscal in the union budget that was presented on Tuesday in the parliament by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Last year’s allocation for J&K was Rs.34704.46 crore.

The bulk of the funds, Rs 33,923 crore in the budget for Jammu and Kashmir is under central assistance.

However, the allocation for the UT of Ladakh has been allocated Rs.5958 crore without any hike over last year’s allocation.

Both UTs, J&K and Ladakh are currently under central rule after abrogation of the Article 370 on 5 August 2019 and splitting of J&K state into two UTs.

J&K has been allocated Rs. Rs 33923 crore to meet revenue deficit and resources gap; Rs 273 crore for rehabilitation of the Dal and Nageen lakes in Srinagar and Rs.279 crore as UT disaster response fund.

A sum of Rs.476.44 crore has been granted for equity contribution for the 800 mws Ratle hydroelectric project and Rs.130 crore has been allocated as contribution towards the 624 mws Kiru hydroelectric project. Rs.500 crore support for capital expenditure of the UT.

Taking care of the higher education needs of the youth of Ladakh, the finance minister proposed to set up a university in Leh.