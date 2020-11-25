J&K DGP Dilbag Singh alongwith NS Jamwal IG BSF Frontier Jammu and other officers visited BSF Border Out Post where 62 kg of Narcotics, 2 pistols and 100 rounds of ammunition were seized by BSF.

He was briefed by Jamwal about the incident in which BSF and Police party seized huge quantity of Arms, Ammunition and Narcotics.

DGP J&K took the Joint Sainik Sammelan with the troops who actively participated in the operation on intervening night of 19/20 September for their motivation and rewarded the BSF party with cash reward of Rupees of one lac and emphasized that BSF and J&K Police is working in very effectively, efficiently and with co-operation which also led to the detection of tunnel in Samba area recently and hoped for more such successes in future.

He also emphasized on troops to be more concerned about the drone activities by Pakistan.

He stressed on the point that BSF and Police should continue this cooperation in future also so that country remains safe from evil designs of Pakistan.