Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday deputed its officers at the Attari border in Punjab’s Amritsar to receive residents of the union territory (UT) stranded in Pakistan due to the lockdown because of Covid-19.

An official spokesman said that the government has deputed officers of Hospitality & Protocol Department to Attari (Wagah Border) with effect from 24 June for receiving the foreign returnees coming from Pakistan by road through Wagah Border on 25 June onwards.

The deputed officers, Aamir Chowdhary and Muneeb Umar, Assistant Directors, Directorate of Hospitality & Protocol, shall join Preeti Sharma, Manager, J&K House, Amritsar, for coordinating with the local administration of Amritsar in making necessary arrangements for the purpose.