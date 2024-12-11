J&K CM reaffirms commitment to inclusivity during civil society meeting

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday stated that his government is not just for those who voted for the National Conference (NC) but is the government of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Despite attempts by some to manipulate emotions in Jammu after the elections and focus on the issue of regional divide, we have consistently prioritized inclusivity and equity,” he said.

Omar was speaking with members of Jammu’s civil society at his official residence. This was his first meeting with Jammu’s civil society since assuming office as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The interaction was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Satish Sharma, and Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani. Senior officials from the civil and police administration were also present during the outreach session.

He reiterated that his government represents all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of their political affiliations.

The Chief Minister highlighted his deliberate decision to appoint a Deputy Chief Minister from Jammu—not out of compulsion, but to underscore that Jammu is as integral to this government as Kashmir.

Addressing concerns about the Darbar Move, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to restore this biannual administrative tradition.

“Some things cannot be measured merely in financial terms. The Darbar Move symbolizes the unity and inclusivity of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a tradition that ensures governance remains accessible to both regions,” he stated.

He dismissed financial arguments against this 150-year-old practice, which had been discontinued, saying, “The role of the government is not solely to focus on profit. Our responsibility is to serve and ensure balanced development across regions. Ending the Darbar Move would only alienate the people of the two regions from one another and harm the collective unity we strive to preserve.”

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives of women’s organizations, non-governmental organizations, ex-servicemen, Kashmiri Pandits, traders, hoteliers, tourism players, transport associations, religious leaders, pensioners, senior folk singers, Sikh representatives, RTI activists, and leaders from various political parties.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over Jammu’s limited share of the growing tourism industry and outlined plans to diversify the region’s economy.

“Over one crore pilgrims visit Mata Vaishno Devi annually, but we have yet to tap into even 15 per cent of this potential to promote tourism in Jammu. If we can redirect a fraction of these pilgrims, Jammu’s economy can transform,” he noted.

He announced plans to establish a craft and culture fair modeled on the Surajkund Mela, to showcase the region’s rich heritage and boost tourism. The initiative will involve collaboration between industries, farmers, cultural representatives, and tourism stakeholders.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted several key issues raised during the interaction and outlined his government’s commitment to addressing them.

He mentioned that Smart City projects are nearing completion, and there is no scope for course correction. However, new initiatives for Jammu and Srinagar will aim to modernize the cities’ infrastructure and enhance livability.

The government, he stated, will resolve the shortage of Punjabi teachers in schools catering to Sikh children and address some of their genuine concerns.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community, the Chief Minister said, “While their return depends on restoring a sense of security among the community, we are committed to improving their living conditions and addressing their grievances.”

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for regular dialogue with civil society to stay connected to ground realities. Unlike in the past, when such meetings were held only during crises, he committed to holding biannual interactions—twice each in both regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our goal is to maintain continuous dialogue with you. By our next meeting, we will present an action-taken report outlining the progress on issues discussed today,” he assured