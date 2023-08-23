J&K: Charge-sheet filed against 2 women narco-smugglers

The police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet under the NDPS Act in the court against two top female heroin smugglers — Noori and Juna Bibi alias Tuna of Samba.

Noori and Tuna used to collect heroin consignments from the neighbouring Punjab and sell it in the Jammu region.

Noori and Tuna, residents of Balole Nallah Bari Brahmana were among the top female heroin smugglers who used to supply heroin to drug peddlers and individual addicts of Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar and even Kashmir, said senior superintendent of police, Samba, Benam Tosh.

They had established hideouts at Balole Nallah and used to operate from there. After the changed strategy of Samba Police, Noori and Tuna had been indulging in illicit heroin trafficking during midnight under the cover of darkness to escape from the clutches of Police. But, Samba Police had succeeded in seeing through their changed modus-operandi and had succeeded in arresting them.



During the course of investigation, it came to fore that Noori and Tuna were also involved in abetting, conspiring harbouring and financing narco-trafficking.

The SSP said that besides thirteen female heroin smugglers arrested by Samba Police, some more female smugglers are wanted in NDPS cases and they would be nabbed shortly.