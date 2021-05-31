Initiating the unlock process, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced suspension of the lockdown but the weekend and night curfew will remain in force.

Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam ordered that the weekend curfew will be clamped on every Friday at 8pm and remain in force till 7am on Monday. Similarly, night curfew will remain in force from 8pm to 7am daily in a bid to control spread of Covid-19.

The chief secretary ordered that all education institutions shall remain shut till 15 June.

Cinemas, multiplexes, clubs and gyms shall continue to be shut. Other shops shall open on three days a week except Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh UT administration has extended the lockdown in both Leh and Kargil districts till 7 June.