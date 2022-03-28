Jitendra Singh, Giriraj Singh review preparations for Modi’s visit to Jammu

Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Giriraj Singh on Monday reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming Jammu visit on 24 April to commemorate the nationwide “Panchayati Raj Diwas”.

The two Ministers convened a joint meeting of the Department of Rural Development and the Department of Panchayati Raj with six science departments, namely Science & Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Biotechnology, Space/ISRO, Atomic Energy and Earth Sciences at Prithvi Bhawan, here.

The aim of the meeting was to plan to showcase the latest technology and innovations which are beneficial and applicable for rural development, Panchayat functioning, and farming.

Various aspects and possibilities of integration of Science & Technology with the themes of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj were discussed.

During the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh proposed that instead of having conventional stalls at the event, we should showcase the latest technology that can add value to farmers’ income and enable science-based value addition to various Panchayati Raj features.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh said that the event will be followed by many such science & technology innovations in areas related to Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Panchayat by the name Palli in district Jammu has been selected for the Panchayati Raj Diwas function this year and an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations will be put up enabling farmers, Sarpanchs, Panchs, and village heads to improve their income and their produce.

Amongst important innovations that are planned to be showcased are geospatial technology for rural mapping and farmers, apps usable by farmers for a weather forecast for the next five days, lavender cultivation is famously known as the purple revolution, biotechnology innovation to increase the production of apple in the same area of land to increase farmer’s income, drone application for irrigation and pesticide or nutrient spray, waste treatment, increasing the shelf life of fruits and vegetables through atomic radiation etc.