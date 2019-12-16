In its penultimate phase of voting, Jharkhand will go polling for Assembly elections on Monday. A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray for the 15 seats that are being contested in this phase. State Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri are among those contesting in the fourth phase. While the ruling BJP has nominated candidates in all the 15 seats, the opposition alliance has fielded candidates in constituencies as per their pre-poll seat adjustment.

Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while polling will continue till 5 pm in rest of the constituencies, state Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said.

A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, are eligible to vote in this phase. Polling in the first three phases to 13, 20 and 17 seats ended on November 30, 7 and 12 respectively. The fifth and final phase of polling to 16 seats will be held on December 20.

The votes will be counted on December 23.