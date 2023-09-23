Jakhar urges Centre to start helpline for NRIs in Canada

In the wake of the strained relations between India and Canada, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Saturday urged the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to set up a helpline to address the concerns of Indian citizens and students in Canada.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Jakhar also urged the Union minister to issue a detailed statement listing out various steps and measures being taken by the Centre for the welfare of Indian citizens in Canada.

He said since Punjabis form the biggest number of our citizens residing in Canada, it “would go a long way in assuaging the sense of deep anxiety, panic and indecision prevailing amongst them”.

The BJP leader said as most NRIs settled in Canada visit their relatives in India during this time at the onset of winter abroad, they are genuinely anxious about the unfolding situation.

“In view of the above and in the interest of our citizens, I would urge your good office to issue a detailed statement listing out various steps and measures being taken by the Government of India for the welfare of our citizens in Canada—a big part of which is our students with a timeline until the eventual resolution of this issue. This, I am sure, would go a long way in assuaging the sense of deep anxiety, panic and indecision prevailing amongst our people living in Canada. An assurance from your office would certainly lay to rest the doubts and insecurity of our students who are rightfully concerned about their study plans,” Jakhar wrote.

Besides, a dedicated Helpline Number on which NRIs and students can contact and seek help from Indian Consulates, the BJP leader said a WhatsApp number can be released for Indian students planning to go abroad to get in touch with authorities in case of need and guidance.

“I am sure our Consulates are seized of the situation in its fullest extent and that the GoI is already undertaking all measures to ensure travel permission to all those who wish to visit their homes in India, I would underscore the urgent need to also factor in educational plans of thousands of students waiting in India to leave for their courses to begin in Canada. Punjabis form the biggest number of our citizens residing in Canada. I am sure you are equally concerned and seized of the matter and would ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” Jakhar added.