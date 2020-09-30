In the midst of ongoing tensions with China, external affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Japan on 6-7 October to participate in the 2nd ministerial meeting of the ‘Quadrilateral Security Dialogue’ that brings India, Japan, Australia and the US on a common platform.

Jaishankar is visiting Tokyo for bilateral consultations with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and the two ministers are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, the External Affairs Ministry said today.

The foreign ministers of the Quad, which was upgraded to the ministerial level in September last year, will discuss the “post-Covid-19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic”, the foreign office said.

The ministers will also discuss regional issues and “collectively affirm the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive IndoPacific”.

Jaishankar will also hold bilateral consultations with Australian foreign minister Marise Payne and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo during the visit. The Quad meet assumes significance against the backdrop of China’s aggressive actions against its neighbours, including India and Japan. Both Australia and the US also have serious differences with China over trade and other major issues.