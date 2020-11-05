India urged members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Troika to facilitate the return of Indian workers to Gulf nations through sustainable travel bubble arrangements.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the request at the annual political dialogue with the GCC Troika, which was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister further informed the GCC countries about the progress made by India in vaccine development and manufacturing of diagnostic and other equipment pertaining to the coronavirus.

The GCC was represented at the troika-level by Dr. Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of GCC, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain and Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. UAE Senior representatives from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar also participated in the meeting.

The External Affairs Ministry later said, “The EAM (Jaishankar) mentioned that a large number of Indian workers and professionals are now eager to return to the GCC countries to resume their work. He urged the GCC leadership to facilitate their return through sustainable travel bubble arrangements with India, the MEA added.

The GCC welcomed India’s inclusion in the UNSC as a non-permanent member from January 2021. “The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They agreed that the India-GCC partnership in political, economic and other domains would be further strengthened. Both sides affirmed their commitment to reform multilateral institutions to reflect the realities of the 21st century and to work together to address contemporary challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, sustainable development and terrorism”, the MEA said.