Jaishankar to visit Mauritius

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to Mauritius on 16-17 July.

The visit marks one of the first bilateral engagements undertaken by Dr Jaishankar following his re-appointment and follows the recent visit of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and the Council of Ministers. Dr Jaishankar had previously visited Mauritius in February 2021.

During the visit, Dr Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of the Government of Mauritius.

In addition, he will engage with other prominent Mauritian leaders. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively take stock of various facets of the bilateral relationship.

”The visit underscores the importance of the India Mauritius relationship, and is a reflection of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’, Vision SAGAR, and commitment to the Global South. It also reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to strengthen further the multi-dimensional bilateral relationship and deepen close people-to-people ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.