Jaishankar to leave for Germany, France tomorrow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will leave here tomorrow on a six-day visit to Germany and France.

In Germany, he will participate in the Munich Security Conference (MSC). He will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and senior delegates attending MSC, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

At MSC, he will participate in a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific and also lead discussions at an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) event, being hosted by CGI Munich and the Observer Research Foundation on the sidelines of MSC.

In Paris, Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. At the French minister’s invitation, he will also attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on 22 February, an initiative of the French Presidency of the European Council.

Jaishankar will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the EU and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the forum. He will also give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).