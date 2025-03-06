Jaishankar heckled by Khalistani extremist in London

In a major security scare, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was heckled by Khalistani extremists in London. The incident took place on March 5, when the Indian minister was leaving Chatham House after attending an exclusive event.

In a purported video of the incident that is making rounds on social media, pro-Khalistani protestors are seen heckling Dr Jaishankar. One of them comes in front of Dr Jaishankar’s convoy and tears an Indian flag before being taken away by the police.

On the other side of the road, several protesters holding pro-Khalistani flags shouted slogans against India.

According to reports, the man was briefly detained by the local police. While the EAM escaped unharmed, the incident has raised serious questions about the safety of the visiting Indian minister.

Earlier in the day, speaking during a session at the Chatham House, Dr Jaishankar said that the Kashmir issue will be resolved once Pakistan returns the stolen part of the Indian state.

Responding to a question on the steps New Delhi has taken to resolve the Kashmir issue, the External Affairs Minister stated that the abrogation of Article 370 was the first step in that direction.

“I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is under illegal Pakistani occupation. When that is done, I assure you Kashmir will be solved,” the External Affairs Minister said.