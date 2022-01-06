Jaishankar exchanges New Year greetings with FMs of Bangladesh, Nepal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday exchanged New Year greetings with his counterparts from Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore and Nigeria.

In his telephonic conversation with Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen, Jaishankar also congratulated him on Bangladesh’s victory against the Kiwis in a Cricket Test in New Zealand.

Jaishankar invited him for the joint consultative commission meeting in India soon. He told Momen that 2021 was a demonstration of the deep solidarity and friendship between their two countries. The two ministers agreed that the two countries must build further on that foundation in 2022.

In the telephone call with Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka, Jaishankar discussed the development partnership between the two countries and their collaboration in the fight against Covid-19. The telephonic exchange provided the two ministers to recognize progress on many fronts in the bilateral relationship. They agreed to broaden the vistas of bilateral cooperation.

The calls to Bangladesh and Nepal foreign ministers came amid renewed attempts by Pakistan to nudge other South Asian countries to give their consent for hosting the SAARC Summit in Islamabad.

“Good to connect in the New Year with FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Exchanged notes on the Covid situation. Discussed ideas on the bilateral front. And shared views on regional challenges,” Jaishankar tweeted this afternoon.

Earlier today, he spoke to Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama. “Conveyed greetings for 2022 and reviewed development of our special relationship. Look forward to an early joint commission meeting at Abuja,” the Indian minister tweeted.

Jaishankar has in the past few days exchanged New Year greetings with a number of foreign ministers, including those of the US and Russia.