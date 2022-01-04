Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last night spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a range of issues, including Indo-Pacific.

“A broad-ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings,” Jaishankar tweeted today.

The conversation took place on the first working day of the New Year. It came as India and the US were preparing for the next edition of the “two-plus-two” foreign and defence ministerial talks.

The “two-plus-two” dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.