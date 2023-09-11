Jaipur Literature Festival to begin at New York on September 12 and 13

On September 12 and 13, the Jaipur Literature Festival is scheduled to take place in New York once more. In 2020, the Jaipur Literature Festival expanded internationally for the first time by presenting online editions of JLF from other countries.

Following two virtual editions, the JLF New York’s inaugural event was hosted in hybrid mode in association with the Asia Society and the Consulate General of India, New York.

Before the forthcoming American version of the literary festival, JLF International released a teaser including clips from the previous edition’s events.

Madhur Jaffery, a cuisine and travel writer, will speak with Sanjoy Roy, the managing director of Teamwork Arts, on the opening day of JLF New York 2023. Between 12:15 and 1:15 PM, Madhur Jaffrey: A Life in Food will be discussed at the National Arts Club. Ms Jaffery is also an actress, with roles in films like this year’s And Just Like That and Merchant-Ivory’s critically acclaimed Shakespeare-Wallah. She will speak about her experiences as an actress and a chef during the programme.

The Paradoxes of India, a major JLF New York event, will feature a discussion between Seema Sirohi and Thiruvananthapuram’s Shashi Tharoor, a member of parliament. The discussion will centre on discussions of ideas, philosophies, and ideologies in India and will take place on September 13 from 6:30 to 7:15 PM.

The registration for JLF New York is open at https://jlflitfest.org/. The American literation of Jaipur Literature will spend two days in New York before travelling to Houston on September 16 and Colorado on September 22.