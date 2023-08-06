Jaipur-Heritage Mayor Munesh Gurjar suspended after her husband’s arrest in graft case

Rajasthan government has suspended the Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Heritage Munesh Gurjar after her husband Sushil Gurjar and two aides were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for issuing a land deed to a client on August 4.

The Director and Secretary of Local-Self Bodies HK Sharma issued JMC-H Mayor Munesh’s suspension order under Section 39(6) of The Rajasthan Nagar Palika Act, 2009 late last night.

In its order, LSB Department said that the nature of the act of Mayor Munesh is serious and her involvement is prima facie visible, and her continuation as the Mayor could affect the ACB investigation, hence she is suspended with immediate effect.

Besides, the bribe by her husband, over Rs 40 lakh was recovered during ACB raids. A departmental inquiry under Section 39 of RNP Act 2009 is being initiated against her. Sushil Gurjar has been sent on a two-day remand.

The ACB also seized a sum of Rs.8.95 lakh from the residence of one of the agents Narayan Singh, while another agent Anil Dubey was being interrogated and his whereabouts are being checked.