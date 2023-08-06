Jaipur-Heritage Mayor Munesh Gurjar suspended

The Government of Rajasthan has suspended the Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Heritage Munesh Gurjar after her husband Sushil Gurjar and two of his aides were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for issuing a land deed to a client on August 4.

Local-Self Bodies Department Director and Secretary H K Sharma issued JMC-H Mayor Munesh’s suspension order under Section 39(6) of The Rajasthan Nagar Palika Act , 2009 late last night.

In its order, Local Self Bodies Department said that the nature of act of Mayor Munesh from Ward Number 43 is serious and her involvement is prima facie visible, and her continuation as the Mayor could affect the ACB investigation. Hence, she is suspended with immediate effect.

A departmental enquiry under Section 39 of RNP Act 2009 is being initiated against her. The ACB has also seized Rs 8.95 lakh from the residence of one of the agents Narayan Singh, while another agent Anil Dubey was interrogated.