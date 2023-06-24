Jailed IPS Manilal Patidar dismissed from service

Manilal Patidar, a 2014 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been dismissed from service. The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has taken the step against Patidar on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government, sources here on Saturday said.

Manilal, a resident of Dungarpur, Rajasthan, is currently lodged in Lucknow jail with serious allegations against him, including corruption and abetting a Mahoba businessman to commit suicide. He had surrendered in the court in October last year after being absconding for two years. Now, his name has also been removed from the list of IPS officers.

Manilal Patidar was absconded for two years after the death of Mahoba’s businessman in the year 2020.

On September 7, 2020, Indrakant Tripathi, a stone crusher businessman, a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Kabrai, Mahoba in UP, made a video accusing the then SP Manilal Patidar of demanding bribe. The video was also sent to CM Yogi Adityanath and DGP along with a complaint letter.

In the video, the trader had expressed his inability to pay due to the stoppage of the Kabrai stone market. Serious allegations were also made against the in-charge of Kabrai police station. Indrakant Tripathi had also expressed the apprehension of his murder in the video.

A day after the video went viral, Indrakant Tripathi was found injured in his car. There was a bullet wound on his neck. He was taken to Regency Hospital in Kanpur for treatment, where he died on September 13,2020.

On September 11, 2020, on the instructions of the government, the police registered a case against Manilal Patidar, Kabrai police station in-charge Devendra Shukla, constable Arun Yadav and two traders under section 302 of the IPC.

The UP government constituted an SIT, which confirmed suicide, after which a case was registered under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide). The government suspended Manilal Patidar after businessman Indrakant’s allegations and his suspicious death and he was attached to the office of the Director General of Police. But, he absconded overnight.

The police had also announced a reward of Rs one lakh on Patidar. After absconding for almost two years, he surrendered in the Lucknow court in the month of October last and since then he is lodged in jail.