Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi hospitalised

IANS | New Delhi | July 11, 2023 12:06 pm

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi hospitalised (photo:IANS)

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was admitted to a government hospital in Punjab’s Faridkot town on Tuesday after he fell ill.

He has been lodged in jail in Bathinda.

The police have blamed Bishnoi and fugitive Goldy Brar for killing famed singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on May 29 last year.

Gangster Bishnoi was taken to the emergency ward of Faridkot medical college after his health deteriorated.

According to doctors, the gangster is suffering from high fever and stomach infection and has been shifted to a ward.

