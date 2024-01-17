‘Jai Shri Ram-Sitaram’ echoes in ‘Rammay’ Ayodhya

Ahead of the consecration ceremony, a spiritual ambience has engulfed Ayodhya, with the chants of “Jai Shri Ram” resonating from every shop, house, lanes and bylanes permeating the air of the temple city.

Guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, modern Ayodhya is transforming into a spectacle reminiscent of the splendour of the Treta Yuga — second of the four yugas (Satya, Treta, Dwapara and Kali). The flags with ‘Ram’ printed on it, flying atop the shops of Rampath offer a captivating sight to the devotees.

The ‘Rammay’ (captivated in the name of Ram) visitors feel like they have been transported to a bygone era, and not difficult for them to imagine that the Treta-Yug-Ayodhya must have exuded a similar charm.

A harmonious blend of heritage and modernity characterises the new Ayodhya, which is evidently seen in ornate decorations, mural paintings and facade lights across the city.

The splendour that greets a visitor while entering Ayodhya from Ram Ghat is reminiscent of the grand Diwali celebrations. Melodious songs like ‘Ayodhya ab sajne lagi hai’ and ‘Ayodhya ke raja Bharat hai aapka- mahalon mein aao swagat hai aapka’ resonate through the air, evoking excitement in the hearts of devotees.

‘Navya Ayodhya’ (New Ayodhya) seamlessly combines the heritage and modernity, which is evident in the installation of vintage, artistically crafted street light lamp poles. These poles not only add to the aesthetic appeal of the city, but also feature Shri Ram’s bow and arrow, showcasing a unique beauty.

When Chief Minister Adityanath initiated the task of beautification of Ramnagari, his vision was to infuse the city with the grandeur reminiscent of Tretayug. Every detail, no matter how small, was meticulously attended to. Following road widening, shops were adorned anew, showing ‘Ram-Jai Shri Ram’ flags.

The proclamation of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoes through the stones embedded in the walls and doors of the renovated houses, shops, and temples. Whether it’s the residences near Saptsagar Colony, or the houses behind Tulsi Udyan, the doors are adorned with a welcoming homage to Shri Ram. Some display a picture of Shri Ram, while others feature Gajanan Maharaj.