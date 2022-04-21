Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed for 2 weeks by SC

Supreme Court today ordered to maintain status quo till further orders in Jahangirpuri case and issued notice to the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) and all other respondents and said the pleadings to be completed within two weeks when it heard the case again.

“Status quo to be maintained till further orders in Jahangirpuri case. List the matter after 2 weeks and pleadings to be completed till then,” a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice B R Gavai said, in its order today.

The Supreme Court during the course of the hearig observed, we will take a serious view of the demolition which was carried out even after the Supreme Court ordered even after the NDMC Mayor was informed.

“We issue notice in all the petitions here. List after two weeks,” the bench of the Supreme Court today said, in its order, and fixed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The plea was mentioned before the Supreme Court’s CJI Bench, yesterday by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind and other petitioners, against employing bulldozers to raze down houses of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as Jahangirpuri clash.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana led bench, had yesterday, said status quo to be maintained and list thr matter for today.