AndhraPradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst speculation that YSRCP is poised to join NDA though party sources say the chief minister raised various concerns regarding the state.

The meeting lasted over 45 minutes and came just days after Reddy met Union home minister Amit Shah. However, according to YSRCP sources politics was not discussed between the two and the entire discussion was about the development of the state and pending funds.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy later took to Twitter and wrote: “It was a fruitful meeting. Our honourable Prime Minister promised to extend his support to our state whenever needed.

I thank him for his concern towards development of Andhra Pradesh.”

Later Reddy joined the apex council meeting chaired by Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat over video conference. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, too, joined in from Hyderabad. Both chief ministers agreed to submit the detailed project reports of all projects taken up by both states.

Although Rao dissented but the Centre decided to go ahead with notifying the jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board and Godavari River Management Board. Telangana chief minister also agreed to withdraw the case filed in the Supreme Cour t against Andhra Pradesh over water sharing issues.

Later, Rao declared if the neighbouring state will construct illegal projects like Pottireddypadu on river Krishna, the bone of contention between the two states then Telangana, too, will construct a barrage near Alampur to lift 3 tmc water daily.

Meanwhile, state BJP unit demonstrated at Telangana Bhavan against Rao alleging he is colluding with Reddy for kickbacks from contractors.